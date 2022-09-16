“Create Sector Specific Content”: POTRAZ Urges Online Content Creators

By A Correspondent- Local content creators have been urged to create sector specific content and widen their reach as a way of monetising their work.

This was said by the Director General of POTRAZ Dr Kalisto Machengete at a 2 day engagement workshop currently underway in Kadoma.

The workshop, is being attended by over 50 content creators affiliated under their umbrella body, the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators (ZOCC).

Said Dr Machengete:

“Content creation brings about new opportunities for local content hosting and creating local internet traffic.

We ought to replace google servers with local servers as we move towards the hosting of local content locally.

We have so much good content created by Zimbabweans with millions of hits, but all this content is hosted internationally, yet there is provision to do so locally.

On another note, there is need to create sector specific local content for the different sectors such as education, health, tourism, mining.

Because content creators may not be experts in these fields, how are they going to generate the relevant content? These are some of the questions we should be thinking of.”

