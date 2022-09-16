FULL TEXT- UZA Statement On International Day Of Democracy

Spread the love





Elisabeth Valerio

15 September 2022

United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) joins Zimbabwe and the rest of the World in commemorating International Day of Democracy.

Established through a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly in 2007 encouraging governments to strengthen and implement policies and measures that consolidate democracy, the day is celebrated annually on 15 September.

International Day of Democracy serves as an opportunity for us to reflect and take stock of our journey in fulfilling the basic tenets of democracy.

The day, also gives Zimbabwean office bearers and citizens the platform to reflect and renew their commitment to build equal, accountable, stronger and healthier societies where everyone is protected, respected and empowered to realise their maximum potential for development.

Our party values International Day of Democracy and we celebrate the end of colonial rule in 1980 which returned the power and control into the hands of those elected by the people.

The recognition that women are equal players politically is also appreciated and out party values the role of women as voters and political office bearers.

As we look back on this important day our party believes that while progress has been made to ensure adherence to a democratic system of rule, more needs to be done to ensure that citizens realise the full benefits of a democratic state.



Equally important is the role of youths where we believe that Zimbabwe’s young people will have the deciding vote in the 2023 general elections.

Our youths must realise that they are the drivers of change in our nation. They must know that change will come but this will only possible if they participate fully as voters and candidates.

Section 67 of our Constitution sets out political rights for every citizens stating that every Zimbabwean has the right to make political choices freely.

It also guarantees every Zimbabwean equal rights to fully participate in elections as candidates.

On this International Day of Democracy, UZA calls on leaders in governments or outside to support and invest in open societies where different opinion is embraced and where, freedom of expression is guaranteed.

Our party supports a politically plural Zimbabwe espousing constructive engagement of all political parties in good governance.

This is why as UZA, we don’t spend time denigrating other political parties.

We are a different Party with a clear mandate to unite Zimbabweans and build our country.

Our country has been ruined by politics of division for the past two decades.

On this day, we are also calling on the existing political parties to desist from creating divisions in our nation and ensure inclusive democracy where every citizen’s political rights are protected and guaranteed.

UZA comes at a time where Zimbabwe is in dire need of a new leadership with a unitary approach to politics.

We do not tolerate any form of discrimination.

In a Democracy, state institutions and the other arms of government will be independent espousing the basic tenets of human rights.

When voted into office, we are going to safeguard the independence of the judiciary and the separation of powers to ensure that all citizens are equal before the laws of country.

Democracy has to be exercised to every citizen in our country as a way of propelling the developmental agenda.

Statement

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...