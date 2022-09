Hopewell Chin’ono Explains Why ED Is Not Attending Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

President Emmerson Mnangagwa decided not to attend the Queen’s funeral, WHY?

The British Government said all Heads of State except Joe Biden and a few others will have to use commercial flights not private jets.

They will go to the funeral in buses too.

