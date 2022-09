Two School Heads Die In Horrific Accident

MASVINGO –Ratidzo Zimcare Head Sabelo Zivurawa and his Margetha Hugo School for the blind counterpart Clever Madzokere have died after they were involved in an accident at Fare-Fields near Mvuma. The accident occurred this morning.

Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED) Shylatte Mhike confirmed the accident to The Mirror. She however, said her office is yet to get details of the accident.- Masvingo Mirror

