dancehallreggae #producerlifestyle #protools #reggae #lovereggae #ragga #dancehallreggae #dancehallmusic #ukdancehall #ukproducer #ukbashment #flstudio #ragga #producerlifestyle #production #flstudio #flgang #beatsforsale #beatstars #typeriddim #afroswingbeats #afropop #africa #africangiant #beyonce #lionking #instaproducer #producerlifestyle #production.”

Jusa Riddim Calls For Sikhala Release

Tinashe Sambiri|A Zimbabwean dancehall star has challenged the Zanu PF regime to release jailed CCC official Hon Job Sikhala with immediate effect.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, the dancehall star, Jusa Riddim, described the prolonged detention of Hon Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole and Nyatsime activists as unacceptable.

He wrote:

“Whats happening to @jobsikhalaofficial could happen to anyone of us. Of we dont speak out we sanitise this major injustice and are complicit is helping the system to continue to nose dive.

Freeup de mun if uno nah have nothing fi stick! Wam to dem.

