Atletico Madrid Fans Hurl Racist Insults At Vinicious Jr

Real Madrid maintained their perfect start to the La Liga season after beating city rivals Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

The build-up to the encounter was marred by some members of the Atletico fanbase who chanted racist abuse towards Vinicius Jr.

The supporters shouted the words: “You are a monkey, Vinicius you are a monkey”.

The vile behavior came days after Vinicius was told to “respect rivals and stop playing the monkey” by Spanish agent Pedro Bravo after he celebrated scoring against Mallorca.

But the chants failed to kill Los Blancos’ spirit and the visitors controlled the proceedings in the first half, thanks to two goals from Rodrygo and Fede Valverde.

Rodrygo netted the opener in the 18th minute after linking up well with Aurélien Tchouameni.

Valverde doubled the cushion on minute 36 after mopping home a rebound.

The second half saw little goalmouth action with both sides failing to come clear at goal.

However, Atletico did find the passage later on and pulled one back through Mario Hermoso.

The defender, who had come in as a substitute, connected Antoine Griezmann’s corner kick in 83rd minute.

Hermoso went from hero to zero just moments later after picking up his second yellow card in three minutes .

Real Madrid managed to hold old and picked maximum points at Wanda Metropolitano, courtesy of the 2-1 victory.

The result put them back on the top of the table with eighteen points from six games.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

