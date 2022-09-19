DeMbare, Bosso Crash Out Of Chibuku Super Cup

Highlanders crashed out of the Chibuku Super Cup after losing 1-0 to Bulawayo Chiefs in Sunday’s quarterfinal clash played at Barbourfields Stadium.

The match was filled with drama, with Peter Muduhwa sent off twice.

The defender received a red card for a second bookable offence in the 22nd minute after the referee thought the player had fouled Obriel Chirinda inside the box.

Following consultation with both the players and his assistant, the match official rescinded the expulsion and called back Muduhwa to the pitch.

However, the 28-year-old still got his marching orders again in the last stages of the game after using his elbow to muscle out an opponent.

Chiefs, who started the match with discipline, could have grabbed a lead from the resultant penalty from Chiranda’s foul but the forward was denied by Ariel Sibanda.

Elvis Moyo failed to hit the rebound home and his effort went wide.

Nonetheless, Amakhosi secured the advantage on the 67th minute after Malvin Mkolo headed home Arthur Musiyiwa’s cross.

Chirinda later received a red card, leaving the hosts with a man short.

A few moments later, Muduhwa followed suit as Highlanders failed to recover from Mkolo’s goal.

Chiefs will will play Black Rhinos in their next fixture.

Rhinos reached the last four, thanks to a 10-9 penalty shootout victory over Chicken Inn.

The teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of the regular time.

The Gamecocks got their goal from Malvin Hwata in the 4th minute before Farai Banda’s effort cancelled the advantage early in the second half.

At National Sports Stadium, FC Platinum beat Dynamos 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semifinals.

The ninety minutes ended goalless and the game also had to be decided by a penalty shootout.

The Platinum Boys, who are the defending champions, will play Herentals in the next round.

The Students beat Manica Diamonds in Saturday’s match.

Results:

Dynamos 0-0 FC Platinum

(FC Platinum wins 4-2 on penalties)

Black Rhinos 1-1 Chicken Inn

(Black Rhinos win 10-9 on penalties)

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Highlanders

Semifinal Fixtures:

Black Rhinos vs Bulawayo Chiefs

FC Platinum vs Herentals.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

