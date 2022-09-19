Five Perish In Byo- Beitbridge Horror Crash

By- The police announced the death of five people in a road accident along the Bulawayo – Beitbridge Road, near Sezhube, on Sunday evening.

In a police statement, the police said the head-on collision between a Mazda Axela and a Toyota Corolla also left three people with serious injuries.

Reads the report:

The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident where five people died whilst three others were seriously injured on 18/09/22 at around 1830 hours at the 85 km peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

A Toyota Corolla vehicle with five passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Mazda Axela vehicle with one passenger on board.

As a result of the accident, four people died on the spot while the driver of Toyota Corolla vehicle died upon admission at Esigodini District Hospital. Investigations are underway.

The report comes as more accidents have been reported since last week.

