Incessant Power Cuts Hit Country Mortuaries

Rolling power cuts being experienced across the country have severely affected operations of the country’s hospitals with reports that mortuaries are struggling to contain decomposing bodies.

Zimbabwe has endured acute power cuts for over a decade, while last week, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) warned of more severe load-shedding because of poor generation.

Health institutions are among the most affected by the crisis because of lack of funding for alternative power sources such as solar or generators.

NewsDay is reliably informed that morticians at Manicaland province’s biggest hospital, Victoria Chitepo Hospital are struggling to deal with dead bodies with its only functioning mortuary being overwhelmed with rotting bodies.

The other mortuary at the institution has been out of commission for months.

There was chaos at the hospital early this month following the death of six people in a horrific collision involving two Honda Fit vehicles in the border city.

Reports indicate that some of the rotting bodies were left lying on the floor.

Sources at the hospital confirmed the development to NewsDay yesterday saying the hospital was failing to maintain its mortuaries made worse by the current power cuts.

