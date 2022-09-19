

Mapfumo’s Loses Brother And Key Band Member

By James Gwati-Chimurenga music guru, Thomas Mapfumo has lost his longest serving member, Lancelot Mapfumo.

On Sunday, one of Mkanya’s publicists, Blessing Vava, announced the Black Unlimited percussionist’s passing.

Posting on his Facebook page, Vava, who did not disclose the cause of Lancelot’s death, said Mkanya was gutted.

He posted:

One of the longest serving members of Thomas Mapfumo’s Blacks Unlimited Band percussionist Lancelot Mapfumo has passed on. Zvarwadzwa

