Marry Chiwenga Loses Her Right Hand

Spread the love

By- Ex-Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Marry’s right hand, has been amputated.

Advocate Thabani Mpofu, posted on social media images suggesting the amputation of Marry’s hand.

He captioned it:

Search your judicial conscience. Did you do right by this child, a child made in the image of God? This blight, this moral stain, can never be washed away. Never, ever! Let me withhold my curse, for I also am a man of sin. Asi kozowa rinhi Tenzi?

Ichi chazonyatsondisvikira panorwadza pangu. Haaaaaaa. Aiwa. Ngidabukile

Marry, a former model is battling lymphedema, a condition that has also left her lower limbs deformed.

Her doctors said she can only get treatment from South Africa but courts are refusing to give her passport back as she is facing a number of criminal charges including money laundering and attempting to kill Chiwenga while on a deathbed in 2019.

Marry said Chiwenga, a former military boss who doubles as the minister of Health and Child Care was using courts, “to make me an example that women are subjects and should never be allowed to lead in any fora.”

Marry has on a number of occasions brought to court in a wheelchair as she is struggling to walk.

Commenting on the picture, Jessica Geraldine, a children’s rights activist said criticised women rights activists for not taking action to ensure Marry’s safety. She said:

Women Rights groups, Feminists and Human Rights Defenders were nowhere to be found. Even Auxilia Mnangagwa the all Church goer never raised her voice!! Not even Women in ZANU PF raised their voices.

https://twitter.com/adv_fulcrum/status/1571819239027220483/photo/1

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...