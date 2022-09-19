Tear-Gassed CCC Activists Hospitalised

By- Several Citizen Coalition for Change members have been hospitalised after the Police tear-gassed them at Legion Mine in rural Matabeleland South.

The CCC members were meeting on mapping the way forward for a council by-election set for October.

According to CCC member Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa, some activists were taken to hospital. At the same time, one of them was arrested for contravening provisions of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act.

The activist is set to appear before a Gwanda magistrate on Monday.

-VOA

