We Have Solid Structures- President Chamisa
19 September 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has dismissed claims that his party is structureless.
Zanu PF is exerting pressure on CCC to hold an elective congress before polls in a bid to infiltrate the party structures.
Addressing thousands of CCC supporters at Kondo Business Centre in Chipinge on Saturday, President Chamisa said:
“They say we don’t have a structure, they say we don’t have leadership. How can we have this number of people here in Kondo with no leadership, no structure?”
President Chamisa also wrote on Twitter:
“YELLOW EVERYWHERE…
THANK YOU CHIPINGE…
We are formidable in the rural areas! WINNING BIG loading…”