Fadzayi Mahere Arrest Warrant Quickly Cancelled

Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere has cancelled the warrant of arrest for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson, Fadzai Mahere.

The warrant was issued after Mahere skipped a court hearing.

This was despite the fact that the court had released the passport to allow her attend a Presidential Centre for Wen Development strategic review meeting with former Liberia president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in New York, United States of America.

Mahere appeared at the Harare magistrate’s court to have the warrant cancelled.

Her lawyer, Chris Mhike told the court that Mahere arrived on September 17, a day after the warrant was issued. -Newsday

