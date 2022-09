JUST IN: Job Sikhala’s Wife Arrested

Spread the love

Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala ‘s wife Ellen has been arrested on her way to Chikurubi to see her husband.

According to their family lawyer and spokesperson Freddy Masarirevu, her vehicle was impounded in what he said appears to be a traffic offence.

She is currently detained at Harare Central Police.

More to follow….

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...