Mnangagwa Repeats His Free Education Rhetoric

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says government will progressively provide universal, free and compulsory basic education with effect from next year.

In a virtual presentation of The High Level Summit on Transforming Education, which forms part of the United Nations General Assembly this Monday, President Mnangagwa said government values inclusive, equitable and quality education as one of the strategic vehicles for sustainable socio-economic and cultural development.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Zimbabwe and indeed on my own behalf, I express my gratitude for my country’s participation at this High Level Global Summit on Transforming Education,” said the President.

“My Government values inclusive, equitable and quality education as one of the strategic vehicles for sustainable socio-cconomic and cultural development. Furthermore, my Administration is highly committed to upholding the right of our children and people to affordable and quality education, as stipulated in our national Constitution.

“Going forward, my Government will progressively

provide universal, free and compulsory basic education with effect from 2023. Zimbabwe is also working on other key enablers to accelerate the education transformation agenda. These include the implementation of inclusive education policies; strengthening of Technical and Vocational Education and Training skills as well as the capacity development of teachers in science and technology related learning fields.”

The President also spoke of the education curriculum reforms meant to scale up life-long learning and entrepreneurship skills training as well as nurturing a culture of productivity in line with the country’s industrialisation agenda.

Meanwhile, the President is set to leave the country for the United Nations General Assembly, a gathering of global leaders in New York, United States of America to discuss issues pertinent to global peace and development.

-State Media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...