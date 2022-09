Zanu PF Stalks Chamisa For 24 Years

Spread the love

By James Gwati- The opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has chronicled assassination attempts on him by Zanu PF.

On his Twitter account, Chamisa said Zanu PF has been stalking him for the past 24 years.

Over these years, he said a lot has happened, including assassination attempts on his life.

I just flash back to 1998. That's 24 years ago,I was 20 as a student activist & leader.I’m now 44. A lot happened. So harassed,so persecuted,so arrested,so betrayed, so backstabbed,so scarred and so many assassination attempts.Thank u all for believing.That’s why I say #Godisinit pic.twitter.com/P8kbFxMYPu — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) September 20, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...