Chinhoyi Police Hunt Down Top Chamisa Aide

By-Police In Chinhoyi Wednesday summoned CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, to the Mashonaland West Provincial capital’s Central Police Station’s Law and Order Department over an undisclosed issue.

Mahere revealed the development in a tweet this afternoon.

She also said in the tweet that she was planning to travel to Chinhoyi with her lawyers.

She said:

I have been summoned to CID Law & Order, Mash West in Chinhoyi. I will be heading there shortly with my lawyers.

The police have not yet indicated whether this relates to a potential charge or something else.

