Jail Break At Mutoko Prison

Spread the love

By James Gwati- The police are looking for a prisoner who escaped from Mutoko prison.

On its Twitter handle, ZRP said the inmate Tinashe Rupiya escaped from Mutoko prison last week.

Posted ZRP

1/2 Police in Mutoko are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Tinashe Rupiya (22) in connection with escaping from lawful custody at a prison in Mutoko on 20/09/22.

1/2 Police in Mutoko are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Tinashe Rupiya (22) in connection with escaping from lawful custody at a prison in Mutoko on 20/09/22. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) September 21, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...