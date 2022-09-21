Man Brutally Kills Brother’s 2-Year-Old Daughter

A two-year-old girl from Chakari Village in Chegutu was allegedly axed to death by her uncle this Sunday after a family dispute.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, 21-year-old Tryforcer Moyo, who is believed to have been intoxicated, became violent after accusing his family members of bewitching him.

It is alleged that he went on to strike his two-year old niece with an axe.

The two year old was rushed to a local hospital where she died upon admission.

The suspect is yet to be apprehended.- ZBC

