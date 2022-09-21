Man Fined For Assaulting Bar Lady

MBERENGWA-A 22-year-old man from Mberengwa was ordered to pay ZWL$20 000 by Magistrate Mehluli Moyo for assaulting a bar lady.

Farai Shumba from Zvondi Village under Chief Maziofa assaulted Beauty Makono (39) of Mukono Village under the same Chief, but working as a bar lady at a cocktail bar at Vutika Business Centre in Mberengwa.

Prosecutor Ali Mutausi told the court that on September 10, 2022 at 10 pm, Shumba wanted to buy beer but Mukono said she had closed the bar and patrons should leave. Shumba refused to leave and a misunderstanding arose. Mukono pushed Shumba who then poured beer on her and slapped her once.

Shumba was ordered to pay a fine of $20 000 or spend 30 days in prison.- Masvingo Mirror

