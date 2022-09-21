Man Runs Over Wife, Stage Manages Hit And Run

A Bulawayo man was arrested on Sunday after he ran over his wife with a Hino

Truck following a domestic dispute before stage managing a hit and run accident.

According to a Police statement, Tendai Tigere Gondo (29) had a domestic dispute with his wife Sanele Ndlovu (21) last week which resulted in him running over her along Champlain Road in Khumalo.

“On 18/09/22, Police in Bulawayo arrested Tendai Tigere Gondo (29) in connection with a case of murder in which he ran over his wife, Sanele Ndlovu (21) with a Hino truck during a domestic dispute on 16/09/22 along Chaplain Road, Khumalo.

“After the incident, the suspect stage managed a hit and run road accident and made a false report at ZRP Bulawayo traffic,” the police said.

In another incident, a man identified as Avon was stabbed to death by a rival group while illegally mining gold in Mazowe.

“Police in Mazowe are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 17/09/22 at Jumbo Mine Mazowe. The victim, only identified as Avon, was stabbed to death with an unidentified sharp object on the thigh by members of a rival group while illegally mining gold,” the police said.

