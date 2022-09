Horror As Man Runs Over Wife

By- Police in Bulawayo have arrested a 29-year-old man for murder after he allegedly ran over his wife with a truck during a domestic dispute.

Tendai Tigere Gondo allegedly killed his wife, Sanele Ndlovu (21) along Chaplain Road in Kumalo last Friday.

The police said after the incident, Gondo stage-managed a hit-and-run accident and made a false report to ZRP Bulawayo traffic.

