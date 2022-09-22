Level Of Political Intolerance In Country Worrisome – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says the level of political intolerance in Zimbabwe has gone off the mark.

President Chamisa stressed the need for political tolerance, peace and justice in the country.

Zanu PF agents are tormenting suspected CCC members and supporters across the country.

On Wednesday President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“ZIMBABWE IS TOO DIVIDED A NATION…

Toxicity and hate dominate us. Many are too wounded and bitter. We need each other.

We must have a forgiving spirit, that heart of forgiveness. And true leaders must lead and heal the nation into peace, reconciliation, prosperity and happiness! Peace is simple!”

