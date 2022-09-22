Police Quiz Mahere Over Chinhoyi Rally Bombs

Spread the love

By- Chinhoyi Central Police Law and Order Department, on Wednesday quizzed CCC spokesperson over the party’s statements following an explosion at their rally two weeks ago.

In a post on her Twitter page on Wednesday evening, Mahere, accompanied by her lawyers when she presented herself to the CID officers, said she was questioned by the investigating officers and released. said Mahere:

Attended at CID Law & Order Mash West in Chinhoyi. I was questioned in connection with the statements we issued concerning the rally explosive incident.

I gave the investigating officers the information & clarification they requested, and I have been excused.

There was an explosion at Gadzema Grounds in Chinhoyi during a CCC Thank You Rally.

The explosion occurred just as the party leader Nelson Chamisa’s motorcade entered the venue.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...