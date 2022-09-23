ZimEye
👑 German Embassy Harare presents renowned pianist 🎹 @AndreasKernLive as he's joined by mbira artist @HopeMasike for an intercultural exchange with beautiful musical surprises (spoiler: there’ll be some dance, too 😉). Percussion by Othnell Mangoma Moyo (Mangoma Music)… pic.twitter.com/AmPdEjC0ac— ZimEye (@ZimEye) September 23, 2022
👑 German Embassy Harare presents renowned pianist 🎹 @AndreasKernLive as he's joined by mbira artist @HopeMasike for an intercultural exchange with beautiful musical surprises (spoiler: there’ll be some dance, too 😉). Percussion by Othnell Mangoma Moyo (Mangoma Music)… pic.twitter.com/AmPdEjC0ac