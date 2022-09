šŸ‘‘ German Embassy Harare presents renowned pianist šŸŽ¹ @AndreasKernLive as he's joined by mbira artist @HopeMasike for an intercultural exchange with beautiful musical surprises (spoiler: thereā€™ll be some dance, too šŸ˜‰). Percussion by Othnell Mangoma Moyo (Mangoma Music)… pic.twitter.com/AmPdEjC0ac