Robber On The Run

Another 23-year-old robber has escaped from lawful custody in Gweru where he was serving a 48-month jail term for plain robbery.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect, Peter Sigauke who escaped on Monday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“Police in Gweru are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Peter Sigauke aged 23 in connection with a case of escaping from prison in Lalapanzi on September 19, 2022. The suspect was serving 48 months’ imprisonment for plain robbery.

“Anyone with information to contact ZRP Midlands on (0542) 228636 or (0542) 230837, National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

On Tuesday, a 22-year-old housebreaker escaped from lawful custody at Mutoko Prison while serving a 14-month jail term.

Tinashe Rupiya had been arrested for a case of unlawful entry into premises before he was convicted and sentenced in Mutoko before he escaped yesterday.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Rupiya whose whereabouts are still not known.

“Police in Mutoko are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Tinashe Rupiya aged 22 in connection with escaping from lawful custody at a prison in Mutoko on September 20, 2022.

“The suspect was serving a 14-month sentence for a case of unlawful entry into premises. Anyone with information to contact ZRP Murewa Operations on (06521) 22777, National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.- state media

