Selmor Mtukudzi Releases Moving Music Video In Honour Of Superstar Father

Spread the love

It took me a whole year to write this song and be able to express exactly how I felt after losing my father. There are days where I still get that shock as if I’m hearing the news again for the first time. Today is one of those days, he would have been 70years old. Rest in peace dad

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...