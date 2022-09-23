Sikhala Recounts 100 Days In Detention

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Senior CCC member Job Sikhala has reached out to Zimbabweans from his Chikurubi prison cell.

Wednesday, the CCC deputy chairman and his counterpart, Godfrey Sithole, clocked 100 days in remand prison.

The two and 14 others were arrested three months ago for demanding justice for the murderers of their party activists Moreblessing Ali in Seke’s Nyatsime area.

Since their arrest in June, the state has been denying them bail.

Sikhala wrote a letter from his Chikurubi prison cell to all Zimbabweans, saying that the struggle for a free Zimbabwe should continue.

Below is his letter:

Dear Zimbabweans and the world at large

100 DAYS UNDER INCARCERATION

LETTER FROM CHIKURUBHI MAXIMUM SECURITY PRISON

DATE 21 SEPTEMBER 2022

BY HON JOB SIKHALA

Today marks 100 days of our incarceration together with Hon. Godfrey Sithole since

our arbitrary arrest on the 14th of June 2022. Our arrest was followed by the arrest

of 14 more other innocent citizens, 3 of them with us here at Chikurubhi Maximum

Security Prison and the other 11 detained at Harare Remand Prison.

As correctly pointed out by Prof Ibbo Mandaza and 115 others’ petition, our arrest is

purely political persecution by a regime afraid of dissent and democratic discourse

in the Country. We are victims of our beliefs, beliefs which we dearly hold, belief that

Zimbabwe must be a free society devoid of callous murders and killings of those

holding differing views and opinions. We are suffering and being persecuted for loving

our Country and the downtrodden in our society, with all our hearts and soul.

Beloved Zimbabweans, we dearly love our Country and everyone living in it to the

core. Zimbabwe belongs to all of us and we will strive forever for a society of equality

and happiness.

Your overwhelming support is echoing here through the walls of Chikurubhi

Maximum Security Prison. We are NOT criminals. We are political prisoners of a

regime that is scared of its people. It must be known, however, that Zimbabweans

are not fools nor cowards as envisaged. They are just cautious and patient. Hassan

Omar Al Bashir thought likewise in Sudan before people power taught him otherwise.

The people of Zimbabwe are boiling with anger and it has reached tipping point. Even

accomplices in our persecution know it. Zimbabwe is a Country of the unhappy,

novery stricken and tormented sous.

Our persecution and torment is a testimony of the generality of every Zimbabwean.

Only the evil and looters and their compt kins rejoice in our suffering, whilst me and

you live like paupers in our own country.

The hour of the people’s power shall come and we shall have tears of joy. We shall

be

witnesses to this grand occasion during our lifetime. Your support, dear

Zimbabweans, is needed most during this crucial hour of our country’s history. We

seek your full resolve to stand with us and speak out about injustices of the

In GOD AND HIS PEOPLE, WE BELIEVE

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...