Zanu PF Curses US Dollar

Spread the love

By- The clueless Zanu PF party has cursed the world’s powerful currency, the United States Dollar saying it’s controlled by foreigners.

Christopher Mutsvangwa, the Zanu PF spokesperson, said they were considering reverting to using the useless local currency, saying “we can no longer have a currency which foreigners drive.”

Without giving timelines, Mutsvangwa told reporters in the capital, Harare, on Wednesday:

What we are getting to is the domestication of the Zimbabwe currency. We can no longer have a currency which is driven by foreigners. It is good for the country because our relationship as Zimbabweans is determined by our currency.

The Zimbabwe dollar was abandoned in 2009 following hyperinflation, and the country began using mainly the US dollar. The local unit was reintroduced in June 2019 and the use of other currencies was outlawed, but that policy was reversed in April 2020.

Locals mainly use the Zimbabwe dollar to pay for bills and taxes, preferring to use the greenback for the bulk of other transactions.

The local unit has lost more than 80% of its value against the US currency this year. While the official and parallel rates have diverged widely, the differential has recently narrowed after the authorities instituted measures to close the gap.

The Treasury announced in June that the US dollar will remain legal tender in the country for the next five years, a decision that was meant to ease uncertainty over currency regulations.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...