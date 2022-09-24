CCC MPs Call For Wiwa, Sithole Release

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC MPs have mooted a resolution to wear black masks and armbands to protest at the prolonged detention of Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole and the Nyatsime activists.

The jailed CCC members have clocked 100 days in prison as the regime continues to torment perceived foes.

CCC official, Hon Charlton Hwende on Thursday said :

“Our MPs will start wearing black masks and armbands to symbolize the death of democracy in the country.

Every arrested person has a right to get bail and to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. Free Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole and the Nyatsime activists.”

