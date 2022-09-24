Chiwenga Enters The Presidential Race

By- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is likely to contest President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Zanu PF elective congress due next month.

This was indirectly revealed by the party’s spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa who said Zanu PF his party was a democratic institution that respects the internal democratic process.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Chiwenga has always wanted to replace Mnangagwa.

These reports say there is an unwritten agreement between Mnangagwa and his deputy which states that the former will be president for a single term and hand over to Chiwenga.

The agreement is said to have been entered into in 2017 before the death of former President Robert Mugabe.

In an interview with The NewsHawks, Mutsvangwa said the congress, which will be the first to be held without Mugabe who died on 6 September 2019, would pass the test of democracy.

Asked to respond to reports that some Zanu PF members want Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa in accordance with their “unwritten agreement”, Mutsvangwa said:

“We hear rumblings to that effect from those who are outside the membership of the party. Best if they can become party members so their rumblings can get the opportunity to be debated and addressed. Otherwise, if they feel genuinely aggrieved, the 2013 constitution of Zimbabwe allows for them to form their own parties in league with those fretting outside of party structures and membership. Zimbabwe is not a one-party state.”

-NewsHawks

