ZUJ President Ordered To Stop Congress

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists ( ZUJ) president, Mr George Maponga, has been served with papers challenging him to stop the provincial congress scheduled for Friday 23 September.

Chiredzi based journalist Morris Bishi and other scribes in Masvingo lodged a complaint through their legal advisors, Ruvengo Maboke and Company, citing irregularities in the whole process of conducting the provincial congress.

According to Bishi and others, the constitutional provisions which stipulate that a notice of 30 days should be given before such a congress is held, were clearly violated by the ZUJ leadership.

Part of the letter reads:

” We are advised that you sent a letter on WhatsApp group ( news roundup) of journalists who operate in Masvingo wherein you advised members about your intention to conduct an elective congress on September 23 2022 in the afternoon. We have been advised that the said WhatsApp message was sent on the 16th of September…”

Also see screenshot of the letter below:

