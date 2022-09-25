Brazil Thrash Black Stars

Ghana national team coach Otto Addo has admitted that he made a mistake in his decision making in the 3-0 loss to Brazil in Friday’s international friendly.

The Black Stars conceded three goals in the first half with Tottenham striker Richarlison netting a brace, while Marquinhos added another one.

Halftime changes stabilised the team as the refreshed Ghana side showed great defensive organisation and look more threatening upfront, a quality they lacked in the first period.

Speaking after the loss, Addo conceded that his tactics failed but took the defeat as a learning curve.

He said: ”I will start with myself because maybe the system was wrong. I have to look at it again and question myself first.”

The coach added: “My selection was not a gamble. It was a decision of complex things. Line up was good but we had to work harder to close the spaces.

“I think I made mistakes, I learnt a lot more about my players, and picking the next 11 will depend on the performance in the next game.”

Ghana will play their second friendly match in this international window against Nicaragua on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

