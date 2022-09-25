ZimEye
It can't be business as usual when 16 innocent citizens including MPs @JobSikhala1 & Godfrey Sithole are rotting in jail for demanding justice to a murdered fellow citizen. Let's say their names everywhere & everytime. In kombis, bars, churches, farms, at work, at boreholes etc. pic.twitter.com/zPh2eSUZVE— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) September 24, 2022
