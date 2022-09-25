Change Is Certain- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|The people of Zimbabwe who have suffered for decades under Zanu PF oppression shall celebrate freedom from bondage.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa on Friday.

According to President Chamisa, the people’s victory will shock the world.

“THAT DAY! Joy, excitement and celebrations will be so uncommon and uncontrollable.

It will shock the whole world.

That day is coming #againstallodds We will rebuild our beautiful country New and Great,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

