Nakamba Bankrolls Girls Tournament

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is set to bankroll a girls soccer tournament slated for November.

Through his foundation, the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF), the Aston Villa midfield enforcer will sponsor the tournament the same he did with U-17 invitational tournament held in Bulawayo in June.

“The Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League has selected and submitted the participating teams that will be unveiled via the foundation’s social media platforms in due course together with dates and tournament venue,” reads a statement by the foundation.

“The foundation is excited by this new addition to its programs, which accelerate the rapid growth of girl’s football and assist in nurturing talented girls who aspire to be outstanding football stars in the near future.”

The Nakamba Foundation was formed in 2019, as a way of the midfielder giving back to the community through sport and education.

To date, the foundation has paid school fees for 1500 pupils countrywide.

It is also in the process of conducting the Marvelous Nakamba Sporting Complex in Bulawayo.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

