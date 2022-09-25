ZimEye
You will never find justice in a world where CRIMINALS like the ones running affairs of our country make the law. For an effective justice system, Mnangagwa and his roving bandits must be removed!#FreeNyatsime16 pic.twitter.com/4FgK4Tbf3s— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) September 21, 2022
You will never find justice in a world where CRIMINALS like the ones running affairs of our country make the law. For an effective justice system, Mnangagwa and his roving bandits must be removed!#FreeNyatsime16 pic.twitter.com/4FgK4Tbf3s