Chamisa Engages Rural Farmers

By James Gwati- The opposition CCC is now targeting rural farmers throughout the country ahead of the 2023 national elections.

The party is visiting these farmers and assisting them with technical expertise to boost their yields for the 2022-2023 harvesting season.

CCC secretary general Chalton Hwende is leading this program.

Today in Mhondoro Mubaira and Mhondoro Ngezi was Volunteering day. I led our teams in doing volunteering work in all wards we targeted the old people and child headed families. #RegisterToVoteZW #mgwazo @nelsonchamisa @CCCZimbabwe @daddyhope pic.twitter.com/Y1Xz7Fq81l — Chalton Hwende MP (@hwendec) September 24, 2022

