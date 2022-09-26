ED Ally Mike Chimombe Arrested

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Former Affirmative Action Group president Mike Chimombe has been arrested at his Borrowdale Brooke residence in Harare on allegations of fraud.

Chimombe who is part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s parallel structures was reportedly resisting arrest by uniformed officers, forcing CID to storm in.

Mike Chimombe and President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House sometime back

Chimombe had a fallout with the owner of AAG, Phillip Chiyangwa before he left to form his own splinter group called Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) together with Scot Sakupwanya, Passion Java among others.

More to follow…

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...