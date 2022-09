Nation Mourns Jay D

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Holy Ten’s backing vocalist, Jay D was involved in fatal crash on

Friday.

Jay D lost his life around 4pm on the same day, according to Star FM.

“#sadnews |Holy Ten’s backing Vocalist, Jay D was involved in a fatal accident and lost his life on Friday around 4pm, 20km outside of Gweru,” Star FM Reported on Monday.

Holy Ten’s fans have described Jay D’s death as a body blow to music lovers.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...