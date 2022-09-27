Defeating Mnangagwa Certain – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said young people shall save the great nation of Zimbabwe from further economic abyss by registering to vote in numbers.

According to President Chamisa, young people shall rescue the nation via the ballot box.

The CCC leader wrote on Twitter:

“Zimbabwe will not die. Young people will save and rescue it.

The struggle continues..The march and walk to freedom, happiness and justice never ends!!We keep marching.

BAD LEADERSHIP DESTROYS VALUE!

Be wise. Be focused. Be excellent. Bring the change. Bring the hope home.#RegisterToVoteZW #fakapressure.”

