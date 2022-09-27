EcoCash Holdings in marketing awards haul

Leading financial technology group EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited won the Best National Video TV Advert of the Year under its EcoSure brand at the 2022 Exceptional Marketers Awards held in Harare last week.

The annual event, hosted by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed group’s mobile money platform (EcoCash) came up second Runner Up in the Best Outdoor Campaign of the Year – Project Blue.

The Exceptional Marketers Awards seek to recognise excellence and innovation within organisations and among marketers, while celebrating organisations and individuals who have pushed their brands to success by running effective marketing plans.

“It is a great pleasure to receive the prestigious Exceptional Marketers Awards and to be recognised for our continuous efforts and achievements as well as our focus on utilising cutting-edge technologies in both operational and marketing strategies,” said EcoCash Holdings said, through a spokesman.

EcoCash Holdings is a technology group that leverages digital and financial technologies to build shared economies, drive financial inclusion and promote economic empowerment.

The company envisions a digitally connected future that leaves no Zimbabwean behind by providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of ordinary people.

The company’s Brand Officer, Sineke Sibanda, also clinched the First Runner Up award in the Best National Younger Achiever, Upcoming Marketer of the Year category.

