Mberengwa Accident Kills One

ONE person died and 14 others escaped with varying injuries when a Nissan Patrol pickup motor vehicle they were travelling in overturned.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident which occurred on Friday about 200 metres from Mberengwa-Yorks Road, in Vanguard, Mberengwa.

“Circumstances are that Pritchard Dziva (37) of Northwood Mberengwa was driving a white Nissan Patrol pickup along Vanguard Road with fifteen passengers on board,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the driver lost control of the motor vehicle.

“The vehicle swerved off to the left of the road, overturned and landed on its wheels. As a result of the accident Bornface Dumbu (52) of Northwood Mberengwa sustained serious head injuries and died upon admission at Mberengwa District Hospital,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said 10 other passengers were treated and discharged while four were transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

He said investigations are in progress.

“Police are appealing members of the public to exercise maximum caution and adhere to all road traffic regulations when driving,” he said.

— Chronicle

