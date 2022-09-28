Cop Arrested Over Marondera Businessman Murder
By- A Harare’s Rhodesville police station police officer and seven civilians have been arrested over the murder of a Marondera businessman during a robbery last Friday.
The robbers killed Lucas Chimoka at his Paradise Park Marondera home at 2 AM on Friday last week after robbing him of US$7 900.
The suspects were armed with an unidentified pistol, iron bars, and spears.
They attacked the family before robbing them of US$7 910, a cellphone, and killing Chimoka.