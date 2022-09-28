Genesis Travel And Tours Under Fire Over $310 982 Debt

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Travel and tourism agency, Genesis Travel and Tours is accused of refusing to pay back $310 982 paid in duplicate by the bank on behalf of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

This was revealed by Auditor-General Mildred Chiri in her report for the year ended December 31, 2021. She said that the company was reluctant with refunds citing “outstanding amounts from other services previously rendered”.

The audit also cited another company, Blueberry Travel for failing to reimburse $196 145 to the Ministry.

“The Ministry did not recover air ticket funds paid in duplicate by the bank amounting to $507 127. This comprised $310 982 paid to Genesis Travel and Tours, on November 12, 2021 and $196 145 paid to Blueberry Travel on December 10, 2021.

“After the discovery of the duplicate payments, the Ministry advised the service providers to reimburse the funds on February 24, 2022. However, the Ministry indicated that efforts to recover funds from Genesis Travel and Tours were futile as the service provider indicated that they could not process the reimbursement due to outstanding amounts from other services previously rendered. The outstanding amount from Blueberry Travel was still to be recovered as at the time of audit on May 27, 2022,” read the report.

Accordingly, Chiri said there was a risk that the Ministry could be exposed to fraudulent transactions when payments are done in duplicate through the bank.

She recommended that the Ministry should perform monthly bank reconciliations so that duplicate payments are identified in time.

Chiri added that the Ministry should pursue recovery of the amount from Blue Travel so that the funds do not continue to lose value.

In response to the Auditor-General, the Ministry management said: “Observation noted. The Ministry is making efforts to recover all the outstanding amounts. The Ministry has already instructed the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to recover the duplicate amount in respect of Blueberry Travel and Genesis Travel and Tours.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...