Sikhala Confined In Old Gukurahundi Holding Cell

By James Gwati- The jailed opposition CCC’s deputy chairman, Job Sikhala, is being kept in the same cell which held top ZAPU members during the Gukurahundi era, a witness of the period has revealed.

David Coltart, another CCC top official who witnessed Gukurahundi said the Chikurubi prison cell in which Sikhala is being held in, is the same which housed the former Home Affairs minister and top ZAPU cadre Dumiso Dabengwa.

Dabengwa and many other Joshua Nkomo senior officials were jailed by Mugabe between 1982-1987 on false allegations of insurgence.

Posted Coltart on Wednesday:

Sikhala is being held in Dumiso Dabengwa’s old cell. Sithole is in Lookout Masuku’s old cell. This is the equivalent of the preventive detention of the 1970 & 80s which enabled Zanu PF to hold Masuku & Dabengwa for years even though they were innocent.

