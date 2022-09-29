12 CCC Activists In Court Over 2020 Harvest House Skirmishes

By-Twelve (12) CCC members will today appear at the Harare magistrates courts to answer a case of violence in 2020 at the Harvest House.

The National Prosecution Authority summoned the 12 two years after the incident.

The violence erupted as the then Nelson Chamisa MDC-Alliance was fighting with the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe to control the Harvest House.

The accused reportedly destroyed windows and cut padlocks with bolt cutters at Harvest House. The activists are:

Victor Machavhaira (39),

Shame Chidzonga (36),

Mafaiti Mubaiwa (34),

Angirai Mowotidhi (44),

Paul Gorekore (39),

Peter Shonhiwa (37),

Godfrey Katsaya (26),

Lloyd Zhou (38),

Richard Dube (23),

Onisimo Chaitezvi (32),

Sign Chanachimweza (31) and

Washington Dzungwa (39)

The 13th member, Forward Sezali, who was then aged 40 at his arrest, has since passed on.

