Man Dies While In The Act At Lover’s Place

In a tragic incident, a man from Bulawayo reportedly died while allegedly having sex with his lover at her house in Paddonhurst suburb.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday night and the deceased has been identified as Makwiro Manwere (51).

According to a source on the day in question Manwere visited his lover Janet Ndlovu (50) at her place and found her already in bed.

“He arrived at around 11.30pm and found her already in bed. He then joined her and after a few minutes they engaged in sex. Things, however, went bad while the two were enjoying themselves as Manwere started sweating profusely and was complaining that he was feeling hot. They immediately stopped the act,” said the source.

The source said when they stopped the act, Manwere went on to sit on a chair still sweating profusely.

“Janet then opened the bedroom door for fresh air but her lover’s situation worsened as he started to experience difficulties in breathing and he fell to the ground.

“Janet then tried to save her lover by rendering first aid but within a few minutes she realised that things were getting worse and that is when she phoned an ambulance which swiftly came. Sadly the crew could not save his life as he died in his lover’s hands,” the source said.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident which was reported at Khumalo Police Post and said investigations were under way.

