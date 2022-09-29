Chamisa MPs Take Sikhala Persecution To Parly

By James Gwati- The opposition CCC members of parliament on Wednesday confronted Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi over the continued detention of their colleague Job Sikhala.

Hon Madzimure our @CCCZimbabwe MP for Kambuzuma raising the issue of Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Sithole and the #Nyatsime16 yesterday in Parliament pic.twitter.com/63dGdWuEM4 — Chalton Hwende MP (@hwendec) September 29, 2022

