By James Gwati- The opposition CCC members of parliament on Wednesday confronted Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi over the continued detention of their colleague Job Sikhala.
Hon Madzimure our @CCCZimbabwe MP for Kambuzuma raising the issue of Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Sithole and the #Nyatsime16 yesterday in Parliament pic.twitter.com/63dGdWuEM4
— Chalton Hwende MP (@hwendec) September 29, 2022
